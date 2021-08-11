GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.29

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 6821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.10.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

