Gnosis Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $314.65 million and $5.58 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $209.13 or 0.00449547 BTC on major exchanges.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

