GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to Outperform at Evercore ISI

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

GOCO stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 1,742,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,169. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

