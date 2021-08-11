Golar LNG Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,796 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,534% compared to the average volume of 1,273 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,197. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

