GoldFund Hits Market Cap of $211,265.46 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $211,265.46 and $658.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006164 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.