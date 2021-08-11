Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 74,652 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 274.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,652 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Inseego worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inseego by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $911.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

