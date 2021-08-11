Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 156.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 174,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.