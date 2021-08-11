Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of GX Acquisition worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,978,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXGX stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

