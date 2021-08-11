Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 100,002 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVSB. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,680,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

