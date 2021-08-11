Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BioAtla worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,111. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

