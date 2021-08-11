Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Merida Merger Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCMJ opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Merida Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

