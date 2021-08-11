Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of KIIIU stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

