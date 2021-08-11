Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Danaos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

DAC stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

