Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 202,212 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 152.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,212 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Newpark Resources worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NR. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

