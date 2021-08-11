Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 9,194 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of REV Group worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in REV Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 281,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

