Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000.

OTCMKTS SCOBU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

