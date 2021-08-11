Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 637.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 243,916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNCR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

