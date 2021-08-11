Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 164,270 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of UMH Properties worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.