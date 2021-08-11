Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,546 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,546 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Financial Institutions worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $515.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 32.05%. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

