Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,515 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,515 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of RE/MAX worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in RE/MAX by 180.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 226.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.87 million, a P/E ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.