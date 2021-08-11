Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $2,428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $11,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

