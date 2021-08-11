Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37.

