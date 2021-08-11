Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.51% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000.

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 281,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

