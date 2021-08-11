Golff Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Golff has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golff Coin Profile

Golff is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

