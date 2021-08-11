Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $79,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 380,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,439. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

