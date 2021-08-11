Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

GBDC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 7,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,989. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

