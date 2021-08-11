Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 120,859 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 3.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Golub Capital BDC worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 175,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,989. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 16,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,388. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

