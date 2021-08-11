Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 315,636 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
