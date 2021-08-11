Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 315,636 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

