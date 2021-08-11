Good Times Restaurants Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,843 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,206% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

