Goodwin Daniel L Has $6.48 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,475.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.