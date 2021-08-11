Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Raises Dividend to GBX 102.24 Per Share

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 102.24 ($1.34) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $81.71. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GDWN traded up GBX 110 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,100 ($40.50). The stock had a trading volume of 22,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,979.84. The company has a market capitalization of £238.39 million and a PE ratio of 34.57. Goodwin has a one year low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

