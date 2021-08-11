Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

GHM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,755. Graham has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

