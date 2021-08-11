Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
GHM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,755. Graham has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.