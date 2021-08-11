Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.35. Graham shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 39,719 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Graham by 101.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 40,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Graham by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

