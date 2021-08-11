Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $579.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00370296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

