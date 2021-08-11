Graviton 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $340,560.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Graviton has a total market cap of $17.29 million and $340,560.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviton has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00010406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00160563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.37 or 0.99639171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00869468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.