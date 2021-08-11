Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.31. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 21,073 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

