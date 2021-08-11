Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,087. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 88.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

