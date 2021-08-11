Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and $139,204.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00883265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00112428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

