Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Announces Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 4,556,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,042. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

