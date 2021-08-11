Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. 80,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

