Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Rating Lowered by MKM Partners

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 276,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

