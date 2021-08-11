Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Rating Lowered by MKM Partners

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.
NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11.
In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 276,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
