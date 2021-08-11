Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 307.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Groupon worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Groupon by 402.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,473 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,849 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 976.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $783.33 million, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 2.76. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

