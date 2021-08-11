GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. GrowMax Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

