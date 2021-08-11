Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.52

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

