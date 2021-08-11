Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,656. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $72.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,991.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

