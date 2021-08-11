Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.25.

NYSE:HAE traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,185. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

