Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Tops $0.0231 on Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $283,495.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00883265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00112428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043339 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 288,298,898 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

