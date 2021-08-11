Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

HNRG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 7,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

