Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after acquiring an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

