Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.